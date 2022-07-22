Hybrid militancy Pak's new strategic terror move: J&K DGP

Srinagar, July 22 J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday that "hybrid militancy" is a new strategic move by Pakistan to execute crimes while shielding the terrorists.

Interacting with reporters in south Kashmir, he said that the hybrid terror structure is a move of Pakistan and its handlers to involve faceless elements in terrorism to create trouble in J&K, adding that counter strategy of J&K Police and other security forces is in place to fight this evil design with fortitude.

He said that police has dealt with this new trend of terrorism with success and would continue to do so.

The DGP said that Pakistani agencies and their handlers are using social media in misleading the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and pushing them into terrorism and that J&K Police would continue to take stringent action against those involved in such efforts.

