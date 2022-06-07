Hyderabad gang-rape case: BJP MLA booked for revealing identity of victim

A case has been registered against a BJP MLA for releasing some photos and a video of the victim girl in the gangrape case in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.Based on a complaint, accusing M Raghunandan Rao of revealing the identity of the minor girl by sharing photos and a video clip, the BJP leader was booked under section 228-A of the IPC, they said. On June 4, the BJP legislator at a press conference claimed that the youngster seen in the purported video was the son of an AIMIM MLA.

Alleging that an AIMIM MLA’s son was involved in the gangrape, he had said they have more evidence to prove the connection of the “MLA’s son”. Though, he said the girl’s face was not visible and the identity of the victim cannot be made out from the clip.The police are on the lookout for another suspect who is still at large. One of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power.On May 28, the 17-year-old girl had gone to a pub in Hyderabad. She reportedly met a boy there and left the club with him and his friends in a red Mercedes after they promised to drop her home.Soon they reached a nearby cafe and switched to an Innova and left at around 6.30 pm.The girl was then allegedly taken to an isolated spot and raped in the car, which the accused parked in Banjara Hills. She was dropped back at the pub at around 7.32 pm.

