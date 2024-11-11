Hyderabad Horror: Man Opens Fire on Girlfriend’s Father for Sending Her to US to Break Up Relationship

Hyderabad, a man allegedly opened fire on his girlfriend's father after the father sent her to the U.S. in an attempt to end their relationship. The incident took place in Venkateswara Colony within the jurisdiction of Saroonagar police station in Rachakonda Commissionerate. According to police reports, the accused, Balwinder Singh, used an airgun during an argument, injuring Revanth Anand, the father, as the bullet struck his eye.

Balwinder had reportedly been in a relationship with Anand's 23-year-old daughter for several years. When Anand learned of their relationship, he instructed his daughter to stop meeting Balwinder and warned him to cease contact. Despite this, they continued to communicate, leading Anand to send his daughter to the U.S. in an effort to separate them. Following this, Balwinder went to Anand’s residence, where an argument ensued, and, in a moment of rage, he fired the airgun. Anand was critically injured and taken to the hospital. Police, who quickly responded, later apprehended Balwinder and have filed a case, launching further investigations.

Also Read: UP Shocker: 'Drug-Addict' Mother Allegedly Throws Baby into Fire in Unnao, Newborn Suffers Critical Burn Injuries (Watch Video)

In a separate incident in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, a 34-year-old man named N. Devaraj was killed due to a dispute over an extramarital relationship. Devaraj, an outsourcing employee in the electricity department, was allegedly involved in an affair with a woman from his village, Mulukuduru in Ponnur Mandal. Another man, Madhav, was reportedly also involved with the same woman. The two had ongoing conflicts over the relationship, which culminated in Madhav and several others attacking Devaraj with iron rods. They later abandoned the body near a liquor shop. Police have since initiated a search for the suspects.