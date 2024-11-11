UP Shocker: 'Drug-Addict' Mother Allegedly Throws Baby into Fire in Unnao, Newborn Suffers Critical Burn Injuries (Watch Video)

In a tragic incident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, a mother allegedly threw her newborn daughter into a stove fire while reportedly under the influence of drugs.

Authorities reported that the woman, said to be addicted to drugs, acted with extreme cruelty in the incident. The baby’s cries alerted her father, who rushed to pull her out. Unfortunately, the infant had already sustained burns on 50% of her body.

यूपी के उन्नाव में एक महिला ने क्रूरता की सारी हदें पार दीं , महिला नशे की आदी थी। महिला ने नशे का सेवन कर अपनी ही नवजात बच्ची को चूल्हे की आग में झौंक दिया। बेटी की चीखने की आवाज सुनकर पिता दौड़कर आया और बच्ची को चूल्हे में से निकाला लेकिन तब तक बच्ची 50 प्रतिशत जल चुकी थी।… pic.twitter.com/94helQ0BHH — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) November 10, 2024

The family took the child to Miyaganj Community Health Center, where doctors provided immediate treatment. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was referred to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital for further care.

Following a complaint by the child’s father, Unnao Police have registered a case and begun legal proceedings against the mother under relevant sections.