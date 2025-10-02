Hyderabad: Missing Minor Girl Found Dead in Water Tank, Investigation Underway

Minor girl from Hyderabad went missing since Tuesday was found dead in water tank. Officials have registered case and investigation regarding the same has began, said police on Thursday. Dceased has been shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem.

According to information, officials said that deceased had come to her Grandmother's house in the area along with her mother on September 30, around 7 PM, and was found missing afterwards. Investigation into the case is ongoing.

A shocking discovery at Mount Abu, one of Rajasthan’s most popular tourist destinations, recently created panic among police officials and locals after a male skeleton was found in the forest area. The mystery has now been solved as the police successfully identified the skeleton. According to authorities, the remains belonged to a 23-year-old youth from Marol village in Revdar sub-division, who had been missing for several days. Station House Officer Pradeep Danga of Mount Abu confirmed that the skeleton was discovered on August 30 near Sagwan Modh forest area, reported NDTV Rajasthan.

During the site inspection, the police team recovered a badly damaged passport-size photograph from near the skeleton. This photograph turned out to be the biggest clue in the case. Constable Babu Singh Ranawat closely examined the blurred photo and, with the help of his team, began inquiring in nearby villages while also checking the list of missing persons. After careful investigation, police traced the photo to Praveen, a 23-year-old youth from Marol village, who had been missing for several days. His family was then called for confirmation, reported NDTV Rajasthan.