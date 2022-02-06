Hyderabad: Tennis player Jwala Gutta, husband Vishnu Vishal participate in Green India Challenge

Tennis player Jwala Gutta on Sunday urged everyone to plant saplings and save nature as she participated in Green India Challenge with her actor husband Vishnu Vishal in Hyderabad's GHMC park.

The couple thanked Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar for initiating the Green India Challenge. "We are happy to participate in the Green India Challenge", said Jwala Gutta.

Vishnu Vishal asked Ravi Teja and Director Manu Anand to take forward the Geen India Challenge. The couple requested everyone to plant saplings and save nature to counter climate change.

( With inputs from ANI )

