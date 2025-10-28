I do not wish to become Karnataka CM, says Muniyappa after being backed for post by Parameshwara

Kolar, (Karnataka) Oct 28 Responding to the statement made by Home Minister G. Parameshwara that he would be happier if Karnataka Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs is chosen for the post of Chief Minister, K.H. Muniyappa has clarified that he has no desire to become the Chief Minister. “We are all bound by the decision of the high command,” he emphasised on Tuesday.

The statements have gained significance as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is reportedly making efforts to secure the top post.

The projection of Muniyappa — a seven-time Congress MP, former Union Minister, and prominent Dalit leader — as a potential CM candidate had intensified the power tussle within the party. With Muniyappa now stating that he has no desire to become Chief Minister and will abide by the high command’s decision, sources suggest that this development could prove advantageous for Dy CM Shivakumar.

Speaking to the media in Kolar on Tuesday, Minister Muniyappa said, “I am happy that Parameshwara has backed my candidature for the CM’s post. Parameshwara is one of the senior-most leaders in the party. He served as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and provided good leadership.”

“We are all committed to the decision of the high command. The decision regarding the Chief Minister’s post will be made by the high command. I cannot simply say or declare that I am ready for the CM’s post. I have no wish to become the Chief Minister,” Muniyappa reiterated.

He further stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue in office for five years and that there are no changes in leadership at present. “He played a key role in bringing the Congress party to power in the state. There are many capable leaders, including State Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who are eligible for the post,” he said.

“However, every day, attempts are being made to create confusion. We will not take any decision on changing the Chief Minister,” he added.

Amid the ongoing leadership row, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had stated that he would be happy if senior party leader and Minister for Food K.H. Muniyappa, who hails from the Dalit community, becomes the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Parameshwara further said that Muniyappa, a seven-time MP, is an efficient leader.

Parameshwara had said, “Muniyappa has been elected as MP seven times from the Congress party. It is not easy to win seven times. He is a senior leader and a former Union Minister. He is efficient. If Muniyappa is made the Chief Minister, I will be happy.”

“Since we belong to the same community, I will naturally be happy if our community gets an opportunity. The community that has long been suppressed and exploited — if it comes to power, won’t we be happier? In this context, Muniyappa is efficient, and if he is made the Chief Minister, I will be happy,” Parameshwara added.

