I may remain only a novelist by the end of my life: Filmmaker Devashish Makhija

New Delhi, Dec 8 The first draft of the script was written in 2014. Like all his other films, it had a life of its own and finally got resuscitated when 'Bhonsle' became a sleeper OTT hit during the lockdown in 2020.

"Suddenly there was interest in what Manoj Bajpayee and I could do together. Makhijafilm, set up by my producer partner Anupama Bose and me, stepped in to produce it after Zee Studios showed interest in backing it last year

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor