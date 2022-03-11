I respect decision of UP voters: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided to give power to the BJP and he respects their decision.

Addressing mediapersons in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "UP public has decided to give power to BJP; I respect the decision of the public. I thank AIMIM's state president, workers, members, and the public who voted for us. Our efforts were quite a lot, but the results didn't come as per our expectations. We'll work hard again."

He further said, "All political parties are trying to hide their defeat by raising EVM issues. It's not EVM's fault, but the chip in people's minds. There has been a success but it's 80-20. We'll start working again from tomorrow and I believe we will do better next time."

The Hyderabad MP added, "Minorities of Uttar Pradesh have been used as vote banks only... BJP won in Lakhimpur Kheri as well, that's why I'm saying it's an 80-20 win; this 80-20 situation will stay for years. People need to understand that... Our spirits are still high."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor