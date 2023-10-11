I-T team raids Millia Educational Trust in Bihar

Patna, Oct 11 Separate teams of the Income Tax department conducted raids on the premises of the owner of Millia Educational Trust in Bihar's Purnea, Kishanganj and Siwan on Wednesday.

Around hundred sleuths comprising the Income Tax department and Bihar Police conducted the raids from 7 a.m. Majority of the places belong to the Trust's owner, Asad Imam. Besides him, the raids were also conducted on the houses and offices of the Trust’s members -- Kaiser Imam, Gulam Hussain, and Mahmood.

The reasons for the raid is yet to be ascertained but sources said that the Trust owners and members were facing charges of tax theft and foreign funding.

Asad Imam is a big name in Seemanchal region who owns Millia convent school, Millia Institute of Technology, Millia Polytechnic, Millia high school, and Millia engineering college in Kishanganj district. Thousands of students are studying in these institutions.

Asad Imam also has good political connections, and he contested the Bihar legislative council elections as well.

