IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Majority believe Raj govt has been failing on law & order

New Delhi, Aug 17 Rajasthan is in the news once again for the crippling law and order situation in the state.

Days after a Dalit boy was beaten to death by his teacher in Jalore district for allegedly drinking water from a pot meant for 'upper castes', a vendor was lynched by a mob on suspicion of being a thief in Alwar district.

The two incidents have turned the heat on the Ashok Gehlot government in the state. The Rajasthan Chief Minister is facing flak not only from the opposition but also from the ranks within his own party.

Expressing anguish over the killing of the Dalit boy, Panachand Meghwal, Congress MLA from Baran-Atru, sent his resignation to the Chief Minister.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot too expressed concern over the incident and said, "The government cannot take things for granted."

The incidents have evoked sharp reactions from the opposition. The main opposition BJP and BSP alleged that the Rajasthan government failed to deliver on the law and order front.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted an opinion poll on behalf of to know people's opinion about the law and order situation in Rajasthan. During the survey, the majority of respondents - 74 per cent stressed that the Rajasthan government has failed to maintain law and order situation in the state. Only 26 per cent of respondents disagreed.

Notably, during the survey, the majority of both the NDA and opposition voters shared similar views on the issue. As per the survey data, 81 per cent of NDA voters and 68 per cent of opposition voters opined that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has continuously failed to keep crime under check in the state.

Similarly, during the survey, the majority of urban voters - 73 per cent and rural voters - 71 per cent asserted that the state government failed in keeping law and order situation under control.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor