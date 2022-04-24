ICSE semester 2 exam 2022: All you need to know about Exam day guidelines

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 semester 2 exam, 2022, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) begins on Monday, April 25. The papers will continue till May 23. On the first day, ICSE students will write the English Language paper (English Paper-1). The duration of each paper is 90 minutes and students will get an additional 10 minutes to read the questions. Students need to bring their admit cards along with them to the exam venue. Here are some important exam-day instructions for ICSE semester 2 exam candidates:

Students will have to reach the exam hall before the time fixed for the start of the examination.

They are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

On the top-sheet of the standard answer booklet, students have to put your signature in the space provided.

Students will also have to write UID (Unique Identification Number), index number and subject on the top-sheet of the standard answer booklet.

All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black or blue ballpoint pen only.

Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted.