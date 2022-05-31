ICSI CS June 2022 exams from tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

The Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) is all set to conduct CS Professional and Executive exams from tomorrow, June 1, 2022. The ICSI has already issued admit cards on May 21, 2022. The authorities also released the exam day guidelines for the students who are going to appear for the exams. The exam is going to be held in 170 centres across the country.

Check the exam day guidelines

Candidates should download their admit cards.

Candidates should report to the test centre at least 60 minutes before the exam.

Candidates must carry one blue or black ballpoint pen. They are not allowed to write from any other coloured pen except these pens.

Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones, advanced calculators, study materials, smartwatches or any other electronic materials inside the examination hall.

Candidates are not allowed to leave the examination hall within one hour of the examination.



