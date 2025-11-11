Identify the 'Subhash Kapoor' in Sabarimala gold heist: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President and MLA P.C. Vishnunadh, on Tuesday, demanded that the person referred to as "Subhash Kapoor" in connection with the Sabarimala gold heist case be identified.

Vishnunadh said that the Kerala High Court had observed similarities between the Sabarimala theft and the operations of Subhash Kapoor, a notorious international temple art smuggler.

"It is therefore essential to find out who the Subhash Kapoor of Sabarimala is," he added.

He alleged that the investigation has so far reached only a few officials, while the larger organised network involving the Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar, members, and the Minister V.N. Vasavan remains untouched.

Incidentally, soon after Vishnunadh's media briefing ended came the news that former Devaswom Board Commissioner and President N. Vasu was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold heist.

For the Congress, which has been launched relentless attacks against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government for trying to shield those with political connections, are organising a massive protest before the State Secretariat on Wednesday demanding the arrest of all accused in the Sabarimala gold theft and the resignation of the present Devaswom Minister Vasavan.

Vishnunadh said that the High Court judgment had clearly indicated the involvement of the Devaswom Board, whose term ended on Monday, and Minister Vasavan.

He referred to a letter sent by the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner K.S. Baiju to the Devaswom Secretary K. Jayakumar on September 3, 2024, noting damage to the 'Dwarapalaka' (door guardian) sculptures and requesting urgent repairs before the pilgrimage season.

Though a plan was prepared, no repair work was done before the season began, proving that the "emergency" was fabricated.

Again this year, the outgoing Devaswom Board recreated an emergency situation and sent the sacred sculptures for repair, fully aware of the court's clear prohibition against removing holy artefacts from the temple premises.

Vishnunadh said the State Devaswom Board had ample time between January and November 2025 to carry out necessary repairs within the 'Sannidhanam' itself.

"Despite knowing the court's directions, the Board proceeded with actions that violated them," he alleged.

"The Devaswom Board of that period and the Minister were directly involved in the gold heist," Vishnunadh charged.

The protest will be led by all the top brass of Congress, including AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, KPCC President Sunny Joseph, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, AICC leaders Deepa Das Munshi, Ramesh Chennithala, Kodikunnil Suresh, and UDF Convener Adoor Prakash.

