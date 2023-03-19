IIT Roorkee invites applications for SPARK internship program

Roorkee (Uttarakhand)[India], March 19: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has launched the SPARK internship program 2023, its annual flagship program.

In this SPARK internship program, IIT Roorkee will offer UG students from all over India an internship opportunity and interns are offered a stipend of Rs 2500 per week for 6-8 weeks. The selected intern will work on research topics with faculty members from 26 academic departments and centres. Internships opportunity will also be offered in the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence this year.

As a part of celebrating 175 years of the establishment of IIT Roorkee, 25 UG and 10 PG internships are offered specially for the students from Institutes within the 200 km range of IIT Roorkee under SPARK. The maximum duration of the UG internship will be six weeks and of the PG internship will be six months.

IIT Roorkee announced the last date for application submission for the Internship is March 31. The result will be announced in the second week of April and selected students can start their internship in the second week of May 2023. For more details about the program and application process applicants are advised to visit the SPARK website.

Under the SPARK program, IIT Roorkee from the year 2018 has offered institute-funded and project-funded summer internships. SPARK program has been highly successful with 15000+ applications in the year 2022 out of which 120+ offers were made.

Talking about SPARK, Prof. K.K. Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, said, "The SPARK summer internship programme by IIT Roorkee aims to offer this experience to all interns selected after a tough competition among the brightest minds. We hope this internship program will change the life and mindset of some of the chosen minds of our country and create enthusiasm towards their field of study."

