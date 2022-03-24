'Immunity not about vaccination alone; disciplined lifestyle vitally important'

New Delhi, March 24 Vaccination alone is not the panacea for disease because the regeneration of the human body "also depends on the calm and composure of our mind" says leading holistic health guru Mickey Mehta who has combined ancient Indian sciences like Yoga and Ayurveda with modern concepts in association with renowned Chef Sanjeev Kapur for 'Immunity-Plus' a book that will help you "Revitalise in 28 Days" and is slowly acquiring cult status.

Considerable thought and research has gone into the writing of the book, with the impetus being provided by Dr. Ali Irani, the Head of the Physiotherapy Department at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and the physiotherapist for the Indian cricket team from 1987-97, who says its "flavour of spirituality is like the cherry on the cake".

"Today, immunity is all about taking vaccination, but yes, alongside vaccination one must also eat healthy, clean and green; eat as per the rules for the carcardian rhythm of the body; eat as per seasons; eat as per regions. Never overeat, don't eat like an animal and don't work out like an animal - and that's the first step of immunity," Mehta told in an interview.

"As for immunity for tomorrow: Remember one thing that our cellular regeneration also depends on the calm and composure of our mind. So there's a need for meditation, calming yourself, composing yourself, integrating yourself, practicing silence and quitetude. Science says that in this way, aging markers come down, diabetes and blood pressure comes down and not just that - your immunity goes up," he added.

Then, there's immunity for the day after.

"Alongside with all the things mentioned for today and tomorrow, the day after will be born out of today. Be in seamless continuity today and tomorrow for your day after to be perfect. This comes through psychological and emotional well being, laughter, singing, dancing and most importantly, philanthropy.

"You will be surprised what philanthropy, good work, good kriya, good karma, good dharma, good karya has got to do with immunity. Fulfillment of your spirit and joy of your mind will turn around the functions of the endorphins

