In old hub of baolis, Pappan Kalan lake will lift Dwarka's groundwater level

New Delhi, Sep 18 The Delhi government is working towards rejuvenation of lakes in the national capital.

One of the initiatives of the government is the Pappan Kalan lake in Dwarka, which is almost ready with only the beautification work remaining to be completed.

The construction of this lake will increase the groundwater level in Dwarka area, which can reduce the shortage of drinking water. This lake is being developed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The Pappan Kalan lake is being built on a completely barren land in two parts lake-1 is spread over seven acres while lake-2 is spread over four acres of land. After undergoing sewage treatment at the Pappan Kalan sewage treatment plant (STP), the water is being released in lake-1 first and then in lake-2.

The DJB informed that now only the work of constructing a route and beautifying the lake is left.

Earlier, all the sewage water of Dwarka was released into the Najafgarh drain. But now the same sewage water is being treated at the Pappan Kalan STP before being released into the lake.

A DJB official said that the groundwater level in Dwarka is in poor condition. As a result, there is frequent shortage of water in this area. This is why the DJB has decided to construct the Pappan Kalan lake in Dwarka.

According to official sources, such lakes are being built in areas where the groundwater level has reduced by 12 to 15 metres. Once the groundwater reaches a sufficient level, water can be extracted using a borewell. Tubewells can also be installed at these places, which can reduce the water shortage in the surrounding areas.

The lake is also attracting different species of birds.

Once the beautification work is complete, people will be allowed to visit the lake.

Dwarka also has its own historical importance. A few years ago, a stepwell was discovered here which is believed to have been built in the early 16th century by the rulers of the Lodi dynasty. Later, the Loharhedi village was renamed as Pappan Kalan where the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) started the construction of Dwarka suburb in 1980. It is believed that there may be many more stepwells in the Dwarka area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor