India continuously strengthening its image as world's largest millennial market: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is continuously strengthening its image as the world's largest millennial market.

"India is continuously strengthening its image as the world's largest millennial market. Our needs and potential, right from a rural economy to Industry 4.0, are unlimited," the Prime Minister said during his interaction with startups of various sectors across the country via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also said that India's startup ecosystem is continuously discovering and improving itself. "It is in a constant state of learning and changing," he added.

PM Modi also said, "India's startups are now working in 55 different industries. Five years ago, India didn't have even 500 startups! Today, that number has crossed 60,000."

The Prime Minister also urged the youth to follow the mantra 'let's Innovate for India, innovate from India'.

"Don't just keep your dreams local, but make them global," the Prime Minister said.

He further stressed that startups are going to be the backbone of new India.

India is going to celebrate January 16 as 'National Startup Day, the Prime Minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor