India records 13,086 fresh Covid cases, 19 deaths

India on Tuesday witnessed a marginal decline in Covid cases with 13,086 infections recorded in the past 24 hours against previous day's 16,135 count, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

In the same period, 19 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,242.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,14,475 cases, accounting for 0.26 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 12,456 patients hours took the cumulative tally to 4,28,91,933. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also marginally decreased to 2.90 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 3.81 per cent.

Also, a total of 4,51,312 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.44 crore.

As of Monday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 198.09 crore.