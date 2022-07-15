India records 20,038 new Covid cases, 47 deaths

India reported 20,038 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, a slight decline from the previous day's count of 20,139, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

In the same period, the country reported 47 more Covid deaths taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,604.

The active caseload has also risen to 1,39,073 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,994 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,45,350. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also increased to 4.44 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.30 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,50,820 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.86 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199.47 crore.