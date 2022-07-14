India records 20,139 new Covid cases, 38 deaths

India registered 20,139 Covid infections in the last 24 hrs, against 16,906 cases reported on previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In the same period, the country recorded 38 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,557.

Meanwhile, the active caseload rose to 1,36,076 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country's total cases.

The recovery of 16,482 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,28,356. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's Daily Positivity rate has marginally increased to 5.10 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.37 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,94,774 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.81 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199.27 crore.