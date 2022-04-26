India records 2,483 new Covid cases, 1399 deaths

India's COVID-19 count witnessed a slight dip as the country reported 2,483 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

With the total active cases are 15,636, the active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

A single-day rise of 1399 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 5,23,622, the Government data added.

The Health Ministry also informed that as many as 1,970 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours taking the count of total recoveries to 4,25,23,311. India's recovery rate from COVID-19 is currently at 98.75 per cent.

Furthermore, the government data said that 83.54 crore total COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far of which 4,49,197 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.84 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54 per cent, according to the ministry.

On the vaccination front, as many as 187.95 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.