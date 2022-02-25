India reports 13,166 new Covid cases, 302 deaths

India continues to witness its downward trajectory of fresh COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 13,166 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The daily positivity rate in the country has also dipped to 1.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 1.48 per cent.

With this, the present active caseload of India is 1,34,235, accounting for 0.31 per cent of total cases.

A total of 76.45 crore tests have been conducted so far in India, with 10,30,016 tests held in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.

As many as 26,988 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovery from the virus 4,22,46,884. The country has also reported 302 deaths due to COVID in the past 24 hours.

A total of 176.86 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

The COVID cases had begun to show a significant rise following the emergence of the Omicron variant last year.