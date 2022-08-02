India reports 13,734 fresh COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths

India on Tuesday saw a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country recorded 13,734 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of these total cases, 1,39,792 are active cases which account for 0.32 per cent of the total cases.

The government data informed that the country reported as many as 17,897 new recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,33,83,787.

However, the death toll from coronavirus moved up to 5,26,430 as 34 fresh fatalities were reported in a day.

As the country continues to battle the pandemic, the government informed that 4,11,102 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours wherein a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent was observed. Moreover, the weekly positivity rate is at 4.79 per cent.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 204.6 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. Here, as many as 26,77,405 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.