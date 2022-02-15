India reports 27,409 new Covid-19 cases, 347 deaths

Continuing a decline, India reported 27,409 new Covid-19 cases and 347 deaths in last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Tueday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,09,358.

Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have reduced to 4,23,127, which constitute 0.99 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 82,817 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,17,60,458. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.82 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,29,536 tests were conducted across the country, which took the total to 75.30 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.63 per cent, the daily positivity rate fell to 2.23 per cent.

With the administration of over 44,68,365 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 173.42 crore as of Tuesday morning.