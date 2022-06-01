India reports 2,745 Covid cases, 6 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported 2,745 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, which is a increase from the previous day's count of 2,338, the Union Ministry of Family and Health Welfare said on Wednesday morning.

In the same period, the country reported 6 deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,636.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has slightly risen to 18,386 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,236 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,17,810. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has declined to 0.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.63 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,55,314 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.08 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 193.57 crore.