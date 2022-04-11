India reports 861 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

India continues to witness its downward trajectory of fresh COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 861 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,691 with 6 more fatalities.

The daily positivity rate in the country has also dipped to 0.25 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 0.23 percent.

With this, the present active caseload of India is 11,058, accounting for 0.03 percent of total cases.

A total of 2,71,211 tests have been conducted so far in India in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.

As many as 929 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovery from the virus 4,25,03,383.

A total of 185.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.