India reports over 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths

India reported 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 22,36,842, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

While the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 15.52 per cent and 17.17 per cent respectively, the recovery rate stands at 93.15 per cent. The active cases account for 5.62 per cent of the total cases.

The new infections were 50,190 less than that reported on Monday. India had reported 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases and the daily positivity rate stood at 20.75 per cent yesterday.

As many as 614 fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 4,90,462.

The total recoveries climbed to 3,70,71,898 with 2,67,753 people recovered in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The country conducted 16,49,108 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative testing to 71.88 cr.

With the administration of 62,29,956 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,62,92,09,308 as per provisional reports till 7 am today.