India sees decline in new Covid-19 cases at 6,594

India on Tuesday reported 6,594 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a decline against the 8,084 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active caseload increased to 50,548, accounting for 0.12 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,035 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,61,370. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.67 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate has increased to 2.05 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.32 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,21,873 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.54 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 195.35 crore.