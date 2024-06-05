India-UK friendship will continue to thrive, says Sunak in call with PM Modi

New Delhi, June 5 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating him on his election victory and wishing him success for a third term in office.

"Today I spoke to Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his election victory. The UK and India share the closest of friendships, and together that friendship will continue to thrive," Sunak posted on X after the phone call with PM Modi.

The two leaders also reflected on the strength of the India-UK relationship and agreed that this will continue to grow in the future.

"Both agreed to stay in touch and looked forward to seeing each other at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Italy next week," said a statement released by the UK Foreign Ministry.

Last month, Sunak hailed India's rise as an 'economic superpower', asserting that new and fast-growing economic superpowers like India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are significantly reshaping the global economy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor