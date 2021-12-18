Indian Army Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations in J-K Baramulla

Indian Army under the aegis of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations orgzed two days' musical gala event at Rampur in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, to commemorate the 50th Year of Glorious Victory of Indian Armed forces in 1971 War.

The festivities took off in Boniyar on a grand scale from December 16 to 17.

The two-day gala event commenced with remembering the war heroes and wreath-laying ceremony at Pir Panjal Brigade War Memorial wherein Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, District Development Council (DDC) Boniyar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Uri, war veterans and Army Officers paid homage to the fallen soldiers.

Cultural programmes and celebrations were orgsed at Army Goodwill School (AGS), Boniyar and Community centre, Bandi.

Songs by the local music group imbued the atmosphere into the shades of patriotism and nationalistic fervour, students presented various cultural performances.

The chilling weather was lit up when the Joint Pipe Band of Army and Students of AGS Boniyar took the stage and played military tunes which mesmerized everyone and left them awestruck and the celebrations reached their zenith.

Speaking to , Abdul Majeed Bhat, an ex-soldier said, "I fought the 1971 war. The fight began on December 3, 1971, and it was fought for 13 days with Pakistan from all the borders of India. On December 16 with a ceasefire the war ended."

Irtiza Muneer, a participant of the program said that she is very happy that she got a chance to perform in the programme which is orgsed for the country.

"Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebration was orgsed in our school. We performed a dance to patriotic songs. We are very happy to perform for the country. We are celebrating this event to celebrate the victory of the 1971 war which was fought with Pakistan," said Irtiza.

A local resident, Mubarak Ahmad said that all Kashmiri wants peace, development and harmony like all other States.

"We are celebrating a 1971 war. Soldiers who participated in the 1971 war and other wars were also called here. They were given honour here. We want peace in the valley. We want peace to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir. We Kashmiri wants peace, development and happiness like all other States in the country. I also request the Prime Minister to bring a new atmosphere in Kashmir. We need a path of progress," said Ahmad.

Syed Abid Rizvi, a school teacher said, "They are gathered to celebrate Golden jubilee of 1971 war. Very good programs were performed by students today. I want to pay homage to all those who laid their lives in the war and we wish that peace and harmony spread all over the country.

Another ex-soldier, Abdul Majeed congratulated all the soldiers who participated in the 1971 war.

"When we fought with Pakistan in Bangladesh, 93,000 Pakist soldiers surrender. I want to congratulate all those soldiers who participated in the war and succeeded. Our Indian Army is a very strong force," he said.

The country proudly celebrates its emphatic victory over Pakistan as "Vijay Diwas" on 16 December every year since 1971.

On this day in the year 1971, independent India achieved a decisive victory over East Pakistan, in a war that the Indian Armed Forces planned, executed, and carried out with precision leading to the capture of over 93,000 prisoners, ultimately resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh.

