Indian Coast Guard, NDMA officials hold discussions to enhance cooperation in tackling disasters

The discussions were held to strengthen cooperation and coordination in tackling disasters in the maritime zone, according to NDMA officials.

"Indian Coast Guard and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials including member Rajendra Singh today held discussions at the force headquarters to further strengthen cooperation and coordination in tackling disasters in the maritime zone," NDMA officials said.

( With inputs from ANI )

