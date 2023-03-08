Indian Naval Ship Sumedha celebrates 9th anniversary

Indian Naval Ship Sumedha, an indigenously designed and built Offshore Patrol Vessel, celebrates its 9th anniversary today, an official of the Eastern Naval Command said on Tuesday.

Built by Goa Shipyard Limited and commissioned into the Indian Navy on 07 March 2014, the ship is a capable and potent part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet.

The ship's primary role is to undertake coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and monitoring of Sea Lines of Communication, HADR and SAR duties, the official said.

The ship was deployed for hoisting the Indian Tricolour in Perth on 15 August 2022 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav celebrations.

Recently, the ship represented the Indian Navy at the maiden International Fleet Review in Bangladesh, and NAVDEX at Abu Dhabi, an official informed.

Wishing INS Sumedha and her crew of 10 officers and 135 sailors a very happy anniversary and fair winds, an official of Eastern Naval Command said.

( With inputs from ANI )

