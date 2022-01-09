Indian Railways: Passengers will be able to book train ticket at post office, find out the details

There is good news for railway passengers. Now you don't have to go to the train station and wait in long queues to book offline tickets. You can also book a train ticket by visiting your nearest post office. Indian Railways has made it possible to book train tickets from the post office keeping in view the convenience and needs of the passengers.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation of India (IRCTC), the company handling railway ticket booking for this special facility, has taken the initiative. Meanwhile, the facility is part of the Railways' modernization scheme, under which the railway is facilitating train reservation at the post office in collaboration with the postal department.

According to the Railways, this special facility is being started from Uttar Pradesh. Ticket booking facility will be provided at about 9147 post offices here. This will save people a lot of time as they will not have to go to the station or their agents to get their train tickets. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the new IRCTC facility at Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the villagers will benefit the most from this special railway service. Meanwhile, people living in remote villages and remote areas will also be able to make reservations. Anyone can easily get their ticket from the nearest post office. Earlier, passengers had to stand in long queues at the station for offline tickets.