Indian Railways : Railway take action against illegal booking train ticket, check details

This is important news for train passengers. Be careful if you are also booking a ticket from an agent, otherwise your money will go and you will not get a ticket. Already, there are constant warnings from the railways not to book tickets illegally. Agents charge exorbitant prices in the name of ticket booking and sometimes give wrong tickets. Railways has warned of action in this regard. Western Railway has recently cracked down on agents who illegally book tickets and charge exorbitant fees to passengers. Railways is now cracking down on agents who book such tickets. The security forces of the Western Railway are conducting special operations in six sections every day. According to Railways, 'Ordinary people also need to be careful. There is a need to be vigilant when tickets are booked by any third party through IRCTC.

Meanwhile, Western Railway has seized about Rs 2.15 crore worth of e-tickets and travel-cum-reservation tickets through the operation. Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, said in a press release, "The RPF of Western Railway has formed a special team of dedicated personnel from RPF Crime Branch, Cyber ​​Cell and Detective Wing of the department to take special action against agents. These agents were booking tickets using a number of fake IDs, including some official IRCTC agents who used fake IDs and illegal software to issue tickets.

The Railways said that action was being taken against the illegal agents under the legal provisions of Section 143 of the Railway Act. This action is taken by the Railway Security Force. Meanwhile, there is no section of IPC on these criminals and that is why they are not afraid. In fact, the agents are brought to the railway court, from where they can easily get away with paying the fine.