India's covid cases rises with 2,067 new cases, 40 deaths in the last 24 hours

India's daily COVID infections witnessed a jump in it's COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 2067 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,22,006 with 40 more fatalities.

The daily positivity rate in the country has increased to 0.49 percent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.38 percent.

With this, the present active caseload of India is 12,340, accounting for 0.03 percent of total cases.

A total of 4,21,183 tests have been conducted so far in India in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.

As many as 1547 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovery from the virus 4,25,13,248.

A total of 186.90 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.