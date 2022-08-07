India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 206.21 cr

As per the provisional reports, till 7 am on Sunday, India crossed the said mark through 2,73,73,255 sessions.

COVID vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April 2022 onwards.

So far, more than 3.94 Cr (3,94,89,966) adolescents have been administered with the first dose and 2,23,36,175 with the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

In the age group 15-18 years, 6,13,52,619 doses have been administered as the first dose and 51,469,424 doses as the second dose.

According to the Ministry, of the total doses administered so far to the health care workers (HLWs), 1,04,12,498 have received the first dose, 10,093,737 have received the second vaccine dose and 64,44,506 have been administered the precaution dose.

Also, 1,84,31,791 frontline workers were administered the first dose, 1,76,77,342 with the second dose and 1,25,18,864 with the precaution doses.

A total of 55,97,76,129 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 50,98,83,638 vaccine doses were given as the second dose and 3,20,47,109 as precaution doses in the age group 18-44 years.

Similarly, for the age group of 45-59 years, 20,37,32,885 received the first dose, 19,55,23,956 received the second dose and 2,04,63,205 have been administered the precaution doses whereas, 12,74,71,016 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 12,21,92,952 as second and 3,45,16,309 as precaution doses to the people over 60 years.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country recorded as many as 18,738 new COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, India recorded 19,406 COVID-19 cases.

With the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, India's total tally of cases increased to 4,41,45,732. Of these total cases, 1,34,933 are active cases which account for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

