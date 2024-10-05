IndiGo Airlines Outage: Flight Movement Affected Across Airports; Passengers Stranded

IndiGo airline has been experiencing a system outage since 12:30 PM on Saturday, disrupting flight operations and ground services at various airports. The technical issue has hindered passengers from boarding or booking tickets, leaving many stranded at the airports.

The airline communicated via X, stating, “We are currently facing a temporary slowdown in our system, which is affecting our website and booking services. Customers may encounter longer wait times, including delays at check-in and longer lines at the airport."

#6ETravelAdvisory : We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. (1/3) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 5, 2024

To support affected passengers, IndiGo assured, “Our airport teams are on hand and fully committed to providing assistance and facilitating smooth travel. We are working hard to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding during this period."