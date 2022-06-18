Inter-state illegal firearms syndicate busted in Delhi

New Delhi, June 18 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted an interstate illegal firearms and ammunition syndicate and also recovered a huge cache of firearms, an official said on Saturday.

Sharing details, DCP (crime branch) Amit Goel, said information was received regarding movements and activities of arms supplier Nitin alias Bagadi alias Kalu and his associate Mustaq having illegal arms and being used by gangsters to commit crime in Delhi-NCR.

"Nitin and Mustaq are arms facilitators of shooters of Deepak Boxer Gang," Goel said.

Subsequently a team was constituted which laid a trap near Chhath Park Ganda Nala Vikas Nagar, Delhi and apprehended Nitin alias Bagadi alias Kalu. On his cursory search, one country-made pistol of 12 bore along with two live cartridges were recovered from him. On search of his bag, two country-made pistols of .315 bore and four live cartridges of same caliber were recovered. Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 25 of the Arms Act on June 15.

During interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that recovered illegal arms were procured from one Mustaq and were being used or further to be delivered to gang members on direction of associates of Deepak Boxer who are in judicial custody in Haryana jails.

Accused further disclosed that these recovered illegal arms were provided by Mustaq for committing the crime on direction of associates of Deepak Boxer gang. "At the instance of accused Nitin, illegal weapon supplier namely Mustaq alias Sahil years was apprehended near park, C Block, Vikas Puri, Delhi at about 10 p.m. on Friday," the official said.

On search of accused one sophisticated pistol of 7.65 mm along with magazine and two live cartridges and one country-made pistol of .315 bore along with two live cartridges were recovered from him. The accused are in police custody and further investigation is in progress, the official added.

