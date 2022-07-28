Islamic terror module linked to international terror outfits busted in Assam, 11 detained

Assam Police along with Central agencies on Thursday detained 11 people in connection with Islamic fundamentalism and linked with Bangladesh-based radical outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

"Assam Police has detained 11 persons from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts. They are connected to Islamic fundamentalism having linkages with global terror outfits viz. AQIS and ABT. Further action is being taken per law," GP Singh, Special DGP L&O, Border, Director V&AC & Chief Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force, Assam, told ANI.

Jamiul Huda Madrassa, a building at Sahariagaon of Morigaon has been sealed. It is suspected of being a harbour or safe house of the detained persons, added the police.

"We got info about a man named Mustafa who runs a madrassa in Moriabari associated with anti-national activities. He's linked with financing of the Ansarullah Bangla Team related to Al-Qaeda in the sub-continent. Case registered under various sections of UAPA," said Aparna N, SP, Morigaon.

The police have seized numerous electronic devices and incriminating documents from detained persons.

Further investigation and operations are being carried out to unearth the linkages and network.

"It's an outcome of a long surveillance operation of Assam police and central agencies," added Special DGP GP Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor