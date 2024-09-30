Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu 'Biggest Terrorist After Adolf Hitler', Says PDF Chief Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti stated on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the "biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler," alleging that he has transformed Palestine and Lebanon into "gas chambers." Earlier, Mehbooba condemned the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes and temporarily halted her election campaign for a day to show solidarity with the people of Lebanon and Palestine.

According to a report of PTI, "The International Criminal Court has given a verdict against Netanyahu. This (attacks in Lebanon) incident has proved that he is really a criminal who has killed thousands of persons in Palestine and is now doing the same in Lebanon. No condemnation is enough," said Mehbooba.

Also Read| Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israel Strikes On Beirut, Says IDF.

Referring to Netanyahu as “the biggest terrorist after Hitler,” the former chief minister remarked, “While Hitler established gas chambers to exterminate people, Netanyahu has turned Palestine and Lebanon into gas chambers where thousands are being killed.” Mehbooba criticized the government’s decision to establish ties with the Netanyahu regime, stating, “We have supported Palestine since the days of Mahatma Gandhi. Forming relations with a regime that supplies weapons and drones used to kill people is, in my opinion, a misguided decision.”

In response to BJP criticism regarding her tweet referring to slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah as a martyr, Mufti suggested that the saffron party should consider the widespread outrage in the country over his killing. “What can the BJP say to me? They are the ones who supported the rapists of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, and those convicts are now serving their sentences. I had to remove two of their ministers for backing the rapists,” the PDP chief stated.

