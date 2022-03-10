J-K: Bank employee shot at by terrorists in Pulwama

A bank employee was shot at by terrorists in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

The bank employee identified as Abdul Hamid Wani of Tahab, posted at TP Branch in Murran Chowk in Pulwama district was shot in his leg after which he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

