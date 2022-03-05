J-K: Massive fire breaks out at Srinagar hospital

A massive fire broke out in the Bone and Joints Hospital in Srinagar on Friday night.

Several fire tenders are at the spot to control the fire at the hospital located in the Barzulla area of the city. Meanwhile, patients were evacuated to a safer place.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor