J-K: One soldier injured in Pulwama encounter, operation halted for evacuation of civilians

A soldier was injured in the encounter which broke out between security forces and militants in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, said police on Wednesday.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, two-three terrorists, including a Pakistani terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were trapped inside the cordon.

Meanwhile, the operation has been halted due to the evacuation of civilians.

