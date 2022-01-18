J-K: Youths getting trained in different skills at Rural Self Employment Training Institutes

To give boost to skill development and mitigate hardships of unemployment especially among rural youth, several Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI) have been established across Jammu and Kashmir to train youngsters in their respective courses.

One among them is in Kulgam where scores of girls are getting trained in various trades like cutting, tailoring, fashion designing, make-up and many more. Operational since 2011, the institute imparts training to around 300 girls every year.

The Director of RSETI Kulgam, MY Kuchay said that the motive is not just to help candidates seek employment but generate it as well.

"The Government of India wants the educated youth in the rural area to become independent and for this to happen, it has come up with this initiative of 'Rural Self Employment Training Institute'. At the one established in our district, Kulgam, we encourage the youth to become entrepreneurs and generate employment," he said.

Recently, a valedictory function was held at RSETI Kulgam, wherein certificates were distributed among the candidates who have successfully completed their training.

This certificate issued by the institute will help them to avail credit linkage assistance by the banks to start their own entrepreneurial ventures.

The trainees appreciated the institute's endeavors to keep them abreast of latest processes and technologies and help them become self-reliant.

Iqra Jan, one of the trainees said, "I have been training here since 2020 and along with imparting training; focus is also kept on skill upgradation. We are also taught how we can establish our own business in future. Due to this RSETI, many girls are becoming independent."

"We can also avail loan facility from here after the completion of our course to start our own business", she added.

Managed by banks with an active co-operation from the Government of India and State Governments, RSETIs are established under an initiative of Ministry of Rural Development. One RSETI is established in every district of the country and offers free and intensive short-term courses to ensure necessary skill training and skill upgradation of the youth. Once, the youngsters get trained here, they are free to access any scheduled bank for a loan or credit.

As skill development is considered one of the critical aspects for job creation in India, such initiatives will go a long way in giving a push to entrepreneurial culture in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor