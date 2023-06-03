J-K's Doda is emerging as potential destination for agri-tech start-ups: Jitendra Singh

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 : Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that Doda, which is the lavender destination of the world, has emerged as a potential location for Agri-tech start-ups.

"Government is committed to doubling the farmers' income and lavender production is the testimony of it for giving rise to Agri-tech start-ups in J&K," Jitendra Singh said while chairing a review meeting to assess the developmental scenario of district Doda.

He said that the benefits of centrally sponsored schemes must reach the last man in the queue.

"Doda is the lavender destination of the world as the area has emerged as a potential destination for Agri-tech start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Singh complimented the district administration and farmer's community for bringing up the area as the birthplace of Lavender in India, a release said.

DC Doda Vishesh Mahajan while briefing about the developmental activities informed that the work on much-needed Multi Storey Car Parking at New Bus Stand Doda has been started and is expected to complete by the end of 2024, an official statement informed.

"The execution of alternate National Highway 244 is going on day and night, and more than 80% of work has been completed by NHIDCL," the official added.

About the unique initiative ADHBUT Doda, DC informed that the district administration has put all the government services, schemes, and attendance of government employees on the ADHBUT Doda portal. Online Classes, Study material for all classes, monitoring of developmental works, grievances redressal programmes, and interaction with officials, all is taken care of through the ADHBUT Doda platform, the statement informed.

Singh maintained that the District Administration and District Development Council must showcase these positive stories so that the people can come forward, feel confident, and be part of progress in new India with the potential to lead the world, informed the statement.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made in the district on mega development projects being executed under NHIDCL, PWD, JJM, District Capex and other schemes.

Jitendra Singh said it is the endeavour of the present government led by PM, to trickle down the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes to the deserved lot and to the last person in the queue.

