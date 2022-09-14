Jacqueline Fernandez, Pinky Irani engage in verbal duel during questioning

New Delhi, Sep 14 Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani got involved in a heated exchange of words during the course of questioning in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to the police, Mumbai-based Irani was a friend of Chandrashekhar who had introduced him to Jacqueline.

Both were summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to join the investigation and get their statements recorded before the agency.

When the EOW team questioned Jacqueline seperately, she reportedly gave the 'right' answers to most of the questions, while giving misleading answers to a few.

As soon as the EOW confronted her with Irani, both started fighting. Now Jacqueline is expected to be summoned again next week. Sources said the EOW is now satisfied with all of Jacqueline's answers.

In the afternoon, the EOW officials had told her that she was free to go to her hotel for lunch, which she denied and instead had lunch at the police canteen.

"We have asked her to prepare a list of gifts which Chandrashekhar gave her," an official said.

