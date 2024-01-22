'Jai Shri Ram..': Ram Mandir Video Shared by Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Is from Kolkata, Not From Ayodhya

In a recent social media post, former Indian cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Harbhajan Singh shared a video with the caption 'Jai Shri Ram,' leading many to believe it was a glimpse of the much-anticipated Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, a fact-check reveals that the video is not from Ayodhya but rather captures the celebration of Durga Puja in Kolkata.

The video showcases the grandeur of a Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata, specifically the Santosh Mitra Square club, which had chosen the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as its theme for the 2023 Durga Puja. The elaborate decorations and artistic representation of the Ram Mandir in the Pandal might have caused the confusion.

Fact Check: This video is of a Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata. Santosh Mitra Square club had done the theme #AyodhaRamMandir for 2023 #DurgaPuja. This is not the actual #RamMandir in #Ayodha. Former cricketer & #AAP Member of Parliament @harbhajan_singh got it wrong https://t.co/NBrkWWPHic — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) January 22, 2024

Harbhajan Singh, in his enthusiasm to share the joyous occasion and express his devotion with a 'Jai Shri Ram' caption, inadvertently attributed the video to the actual Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, this is a case of misidentification, and it's crucial to clarify the facts surrounding the video.