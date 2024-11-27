Jai Valley in J&K gears up for winter tourism

Jammu, Nov 27 Jai Valley in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for winter tourism on Wednesday.

An official statement said that Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Doda accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Wednesday conducted an extensive inspection of Jai Valley to review the preparations being made for welcoming winter tourists and ongoing development activities in the region.

"The visit aimed to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place for the upcoming winter season and that the development projects are progressing as planned," the statement said.

During the visit, the Officers and officials assessed the condition of tourist huts and other facilities available for visitors. Special attention was given to ensuring that the infrastructure was ready to cater to tourists, even during harsh winter conditions.

The team also interacted with locals and stakeholders to gather feedback and suggestions for improving the area's development and tourism potential.

Accompanying the DDC Chairman and DC Doda were officers and officials from various departments who provided on-ground updates regarding the status of projects and winter preparedness measures.

"The team emphasized the importance of maintaining essential services like road connectivity, power supply, and healthcare access during the winter months," the statement added.

The DDC Chairman highlighted the significance of Jai Valley as a key tourist destination and reiterated the administration's commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and accessibility.

The DC Doda assured that all departments are working in coordination to address potential challenges and to make the valley a safe and attractive destination for tourists throughout the year.

--IANS

zi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor