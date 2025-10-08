Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Accident: One Killed As Tanker Carrying LPG Cylinders Hits Parked Truck in Dudu (Watch)

At least one person was killed after a truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire following a collision with a tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Duduon, Tuesday night, October 7. The collision triggered multiple explosions as the gas cylinders began to burst. Some exploded cylinders were seen several meters away from the spot. Flames and explosions were visible and audible from several kilometres away.

"One person died in the accident between a parked truck loaded with gas cylinders and a chemical tanker in Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway," said Jaipur Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni.

Visuals From Accident Site

#WATCH | A massive fire broke out near the Sawarda culvert in the Mauzamabad area on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, after a vehicle allegedly hit a truck loaded with gas cylinders. pic.twitter.com/eHLiCfujbu — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

IG Jaipur Rahul Prakash said that two to three persons, including the tanker driver, were injured in the incident. CMHO Jaipur-I Ravi Shekhawat said that as per the initial information, the driver of the offending vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for primary treatment. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, who reached the spot on Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's directions.

Police officers and fire brigades reached the site near the Dudu area, and traffic on the highway was halted. Bairwa told the reporters that drivers and cleaners of the trucks were missing. The police and administration are trying to locate them.